This New Rating System Will Help Parents Fight Gender Stereotypes

Parents are more concerned than ever with what their kids are watching on TV. And while it used to be that the only things adults were told to worry about — at least by all those evening shows in the ’90s — was sex and violence on the big and small screens, savvy caregivers are now realizing that there’s something just as important to think about when choosing what their kids should watch: positive gender representation.

Today, Common Sense Media, a nonprofit that helps parents decide what entertainment options are age-appropriate for their kids, is launching a new ratings system that takes into account not just whether a show portrays strong messages about good character but also features representations of gender that allows children to think beyond the traditional gender roles that they’re so often exposed to.

This move (which some will certainly see as SJWs trying to turn America’s children into weak-chinned crybabies) comes after Common Sense Media did a study of available research and found that the way children see gender roles in popular media can influence everything from self-image and career choices to how they’ll behave when they’re ready to begin dating, as well as their “tolerance for sexual harassment,” according to The New York Times.

Parents, too, are concerned about how they’re seeing gender roles explored on television. And while we may believe that we’re living in a golden age of tolerance and progressivism, the truth is that there’s still a long way to go before more balanced portrayals of gender and sexuality are the norm.

