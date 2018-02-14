A ‘Museum Of Candy’ Is Coming To NYC

#Food
Life & Culture Writer
02.14.18

Uproxx

Remember the Museum of Ice Cream? What about the Museum of Chocolate? Both proved wildly popular because they combined two things people love: sugar and selfie opportunities. The latest attraction to fit this mold comes via the brilliant minds behind Sugar Factory, the restaurant chain that rings the bell of celebs like Lil Wayne and Mariah Carey. They are creating a 30,000-square-foot Museum of Candy that will open this summer in NYC.

Located in the Chelsea, the museum will provide residents and tourists alike with 15 candy-themed rooms total. Expect a candy cane fashion show, a memory lane that highlights the history of candy beginning in the 1900s, and a candy café where visitors can watch gummy bears being made. Plus, there is still room left to fit the world’s largest gummi bear and a unicorn entirely encrusted in candy. Candy installations and murals are a given, as are plenty of opportunities to sample sweet treats.

If you are familiar with Sugar Factory, you know that they are way photo-friendly. 24-scoop sundae, anyone? Literally, they were one of the top Instagrammed restaurants of 2016. So, it’s no surprise that the Museum of Candy will be a hot location for some Instagram glow up. The Museum of Ice Cream sold out immediately and spread across the nation (one is still going in Miami) because it was so photo-worthy. Expect the same from the Museum of Candy.

The current plans are to launch the New York location before moving on to Los Angeles. And, though Sugar Factory is only currently planning to open one additional location in a yet-unnamed city, chances are the popularity will demand multiple spots. Candy for all! Dentists be damned!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Food
TAGSchocolate museumFOODMuseum of Candymuseum of ice creamsweet treats

The RX

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 1 week ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 1 week ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 2 weeks ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP