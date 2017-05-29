Your Guide For A Summer Road Trip To Napa Valley, California

Shutterstock

Napa Valley. It’s a destination long romanticized thanks in part to its picture-perfect boutique hotels, farm-to-table restaurants, and of course, never ending supply of wine. Just drive the Valley’s roads — which twist and turn through low-lying hills — and it’s easy to see the appeal. Row after row of grape vines blur together and disappear into the distance.

While afternoons can easily be spent jumping from tasting room to tasting room, Napa Valley is a 24-hour-a-day sensory experience. In the morning, a calming fog tends to linger in the hills’ nooks and crannies — and at night, it’s dark and quiet and the air is crisp and fresh (cap the evening with a final glass of red and you’ll be sure to sleep like a baby).

It is, for those in the region and those willing to travel, the perfect spot to indulge in the finer things and reconnect to the simple things.

How To Get Around

If you’re flying in, San Francisco and San Jose International Airports are each about two hours away; Oakland and Sacramento International Airports about 1.5 (all travel times depend on traffic and where in the Valley you’re headed).

Or if you live in one of these cities, you’ve also got non-stop flights into nearby Sonoma County Airport. Choose whichever you can get to for less and whichever has the best prices on rental cars.

On my trip, I flew into San Francisco and got hooked up with a Chevrolet Bolt EV for the weekend. With an EPA-estimated 238 mile range (which is second only to a Tesla), I could have driven all weekend on a single charge — but charged it for fun in one of those special, electric vehicle parking spots. Also important to note: driving it was like driving a golf cart on steroids, but one that rides silky smooth, goes from 0-60 in 6.5 seconds and comes with Apple CarPlay.

Seriously, it’s got some surprising zip, and simply put, was downright fun to navigate — especially on Napa Valley’s winding roads.