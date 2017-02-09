Here Are All The Places To Get Cheap Bagels On National Bagel Day

Shutterstock

Bagels are the unsung hero of the breakfast table. This round, dough, crusty treat is sometimes taken for granted by hungry brunchers. It’s just assumed that if it’s time for breakfast, there will always be bagels there.

The only thing better than a bagel is a bagel sandwich. There’s no doubt that the bagel sandwich is by far the best breakfast sandwich base. It’s far superior to biscuits and English muffins. Plus, pizza bagels are potentially the greatest food mashup ever conceived. All in all, the bagel is awesome. That’s why we celebrate it’s round, tasty existence on February 9th.

All you need to do is take one look at Twitter to understand how amped people are for National Bagel Day:

good morning the world is spiraling downhill but that doesn't mean you can't still eat a bagel!!! #nationalbagelday — Nathan Sheppard (@nsheppard07) February 9, 2017

But forget all that, how do we get some for free?

Rappy’s Boca

This South Florida restaurant is doing a buy one get one free offer from today until February 12th. Buy one bagel with cream cheese and get one free.

Bruegger’s Bagels

The well-known bagel chain isn’t running any deals for National Bagel Day. But, if you tweet their official account, you are eligible to win some “bagel swag” whatever that means.

Einstein Bros.

On National Bagel Day, visit any Einstein Bros. locations to get a “free bagel and shmear” with an purchase. All you need is this coupon. Free is pretty much the best deal there is.

Rosenfeld’s Bagels

Bagel fans in the Boston area has a deal where customers get three free bagels with every online order. The best part is that the don’t even have a minimum purchase. All you need to do is use the promotional code CELEBRATE. If social media isn’t your thing, all you need to do is stop in and mention the deal.

Chompie’s

If you live in Arizona, you can get a free bagel with cream cheese at Chompie’s. All you need to do is buy something else and you’re eligible for the deal.

Brooklyn Water Bagel

If you live in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina or one of the other states with this chain, stop in to Brooklyn Water Bagel and grab a bagel for $89 cents. You can also enter to win free bagels for a whole year.

Noah’s New York Bagels

If you live in San Francisco or Los Angeles, pop into your neighborhood Noah’s to grab a free bagel and cream cheese with an purchase. They will charge you a little bit for gourmet bagels, but it’s probably worth it.

Between Rounds Bakery Sandwich Cafe

Stop into this bagel chain if you live in the Connecticut area to get a dozen bagels for $5. That’s a pretty crazy deal and definitely worthy of National Bagel Day. If you’re too late for bagels today, this deal lasts all week.