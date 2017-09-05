Here’s Where To Get Free Food For National Cheese Pizza Day

National Pizza Day was in February. Today is National Cheese Pizza Day. Sure, that seems confusing, but pizza is so delicious that it deserves two holidays. Maybe more.

Today the day for all pizza fans who believe that their favorite pie is complete with only dough, sauce and cheese. These heroes don’t need to addition of pepperoni to be happy. They prefer simplicity to piles of ingredients. Cheese pizza might seem simple, but there’s beauty in simplicity. That’s why it gets its own day. And the best news? To celebrate, restaurants from coast to coast are offering special deals.

Check them all out below.

Domino’s

To celebrate the holiday, Domino’s is running a few different promotions. You can stop by any location to get a large three-topping (you could just ask for extra cheese) pizza for $7.99, a medium two-topping pan pizza for $8.99.

Happy’s Pizza

Visit any location of this Michigan-based pizza restaurant to get a free personal cheese pizza today. Yes, you read that right. They are giving away free pizzas today and all you need to do to get one is visit the restaurant’s website and sign up for its Happy Club. Then, stop by from 1pm-3pm to get your free personal cheese pizza.

