Where To Score Free Sweets On National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

There are certain things in the food world that are not debatable. The classic pizza is cheese, sauce, and pepperoni (that’s it), the classic ice cream flavors are vanilla or chocolate (not both), and the classic cookie is the timeless chocolate chip (no walnuts needed). It’s gooey, chewy (it’d better be chewy), and chocked full of melting chocolate chips. So perfect it deserves its own holiday. That’s why today, August 4th, we celebrate this perfection in dessert form as National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Some restaurants and stores are even offering free cookies today so it’s okay to take a day off from your diet.

We won’t tell, we promise. It’s hard to talk with a mouth full of cookies anyway.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Not to be confused with the popular wholesale club, this casual restaurant chain is offering customers a free “Pizooki”, a hot, oven fresh cookie that is topped off with scoop of vanilla ice cream. All they have to do to partake in this deal is sign up for the restaurant’s Premier Rewards program.

Baskin-Robbins

Since National Ice Cream Sandwich Day was this week too (August 2nd), Baskin-Robbins is offering its single-scoop Warm Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich for only $1.99 with a coupon from its mobile app. This deal is valid until August 6th.

Christie Cookie Co.

To celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Christie Cookie Co. is giving away one free chocolate chip cookie per person. Don’t put on a fake mustache and try to get two. That’s just rude.