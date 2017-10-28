Where To Get Free Food On National Chocolate Day [UPDATING]

It should come as no surprise that many candy-related food holidays can be found at the end of October. The 30th is National Candy Corn Day and Halloween is National Caramel Apple Day. But, today might be the most important day of all. That’s because today is National Chocolate Day. If it wasn’t for chocolate, most of our favorite treats would be lacking quite a bit. What would be a peanut butter cup be without the outer layer of chocolate? If M & M’s were just a hard candy shell without anything inside, would we still down them by the bag full? It seems highly unlikely. Chocolate makes the sweets world go round.

Since it’s such a special day, retailers all across the country are running specials. Check them out below.

Amber Lyn Chocolate

Amber Lyn, makers of finely-crafted sugar free chocolate, is offering customers 15% off any purchase when they use the coupon code “ICRAVE2016”.

Chuao Chocolatier

If you spend more than $59.95 at the online chocolate retailer, you’ll be treated to free ground shipping. Which… is that a deal? We’re so chocolate drunk we’ll shout it out anyway.

Colt’s Chocolates

Buy two or more items from Nashville-based Colt’s Chocolates and get 10% off using the coupon code “BUY2SAVE10%”. On top that, you’ll also receive a free bag of mint marshmallows.

