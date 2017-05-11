© Akiomi Kuroda / National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

“M” Portrait of Miho

One of our favorite contests of the year has started! National Geographic’s Travel Photographer of the Year competition has photographers from all over the world (and all levels) submitting their most stunning travel photos. Since the late 1800’s, National Geographic has been transporting readers from their living rooms to the most incredible destinations in the world with their iconic, glossy photographs. This contest is so special because it gives any photographer the opportunity to not only get their travel photography out there but possibly be recognized as one of the best in their field by one of the most well known travel photography publications in the world.

“Travel is about curiosity, and travel photography is about capturing and sharing that curiosity with the world,” George Stone, editor in chief of National Geographic Traveler magazine said in a press release about this year’s contest. “Our Travel Photographer of the Year contest surfaces extraordinary visions that inspire us all to get out and explore—with camera in hand.”

The grand-prize winner will receive a ten day trip for two to the Galápagosm in addition to the prestigious title of National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year. In each category (Nature, People, and Cities), National Geographic Travel will award first-, second-, and third-place cash prizes of $2500, $750 and $500 respectively. And of course, the crowning jewel for any travel photographer is that their work will be featured in the magazine.

This week, the editors’ picked their favorite photos* in the “People” category, and are letting us share them. Check them out, and if you want to enter, you have until June 30th!

*Captions are from the photographers, provided by National Geographic.

© Jérôme Gence / National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

“Tide Fighter” A young boy playing in the river Niger by fighting the tide helped by a rope.