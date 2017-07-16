In the dessert hierarchy, it’s hard to top ice cream. The creamy, cold, sweet treat is fully customizable to fit anyone’s unique flavor specifications. You can go basic and have a scoop of vanilla or chocolate. Or you can jazz it up with some sprinkles, chopped nuts, caramel sauce, and whipped cream, all topped off with a maraschino cherry. There’s also a whole universe of flavors (thanks in part to Ben & Jerry) from Rocky Road, To Chubby Hubby, to salted caramel, to a McFlurry that looks like the swirled corpse of Pikachu. Besides popsicles, ice cream is potentially the best dessert for summertime enjoyment. It’s frosty, sweet, and the perfect end to a long day in the sun. It’s so great, it deserves it’s own holiday — which, lucky for you, is today (did you see that coming?).
Today, July 16, is National Ice Cream Day and there are deals to be had. A handful of places are even giving away free ice cream. Now that’s the kind of holiday we love to celebrate.
@theloopchurros Milk N' Cookies LOOP churro sundae available starting tomorrow for #NationalIceCreamDay 🥛🍪🍦 Vanilla soft serve ice cream topped with cookie dough, Oreos, a chocolate chip cookie, blue milk drizzle and a churro 😍 These ones are with Cookies N' Cream and plain churros ➰ ME. WANT. COOKIE. 🍪 #dailyfoodfeed 📷: @dailyfoodfeed 📍: @theloopchurros 👻: dailyfoodfeed 👇 TAG YOUR FRIENDS 👇
