Zach Johnston

Hey everybody! It’s National Nachos Day. Now, normally I don’t really fret over these “days.” I mean, can’t every day be a nachos day? Seriously, who doesn’t love nachos? They’re the versatile Tex-Mex wonder-food that hits a lot of sweet spots. It’s a blissful matrix of crunchy, gooey, crisp, and soft textures with umami, cheesy, tangy, acidic, sweet, and savory flavors. Nachos has it all. They also bridge the service gap between being the perfect bar food, family dinner, and fast lunch all at the same time. Few foods can achieve such broad culinary heights.

Alas, as with all foods with so many factors involved, the opportunity to mess things up is high. Choose the wrong chips and welcome to soggy town. Choose the wrong cheese and you’ll be abandoned at the table.

So here are some hard and fast rules for making the perfect plate of nachos:

1. CHOOSE THE RIGHT CHIPS

We’re not making Chilaquiles here. And while I love me a good breakfast with a heaping plate of tortilla chips smothered in red sauce, stewed meat, and melty queso, that ain’t nachos.

Nachos require a sturdy corn chip. Toasted Corn Doritos work well here. The heavy dose of corn and saltiness is the perfect savory base for nachos. Santitas are another great option. Tostitos tend to be a little thin. You want a chip that has heft and a high soaking-up-all-that-salsa point. Corn chips tend to crisp up nicely due to all the oils in the chip adding a crispy roasted dimension that helps a plate of nachos shine.

Plus, a sturdy corn chip is strong enough to hold up to the weight of the toppings. The last thing you want is a thin tortilla chip that shatters every time you dig into your nachos. That’s just the worst.