01.12.17 11 mins ago

The Civil Rights Movement of the 50s and 60s arguably scored its biggest victory in 1964 when President Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act into law. The Act banned discrimination based on race, religion, sex, or national origin. The struggle leading up to that monumental moment was a crusade that can be traced all the way back to America’s inception as a one nation, under God.

That’s not to say that the Civil Rights Act solved our racial problems in America overnight. We are all still dealing with racial issues that take lives and break the spirits of minorities across the country on a daily basis. But it was was a step in the right direction, a step towards liberty and justice for all.

To commemorate the brave souls who risked their lives — and sometimes gave their lives — for civil rights in America, the National Parks Service just announced a huge set of grants to preserve and protect important monuments. The NPS is awarding $7.5 million in grants to 40 sites to make this happen.

Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church • Gathering and starting place of the marches. #civilrights #historymatters

A photo posted by Liz Bolinger (@greenlizard_19) on

TAGSAfrican American Historycivil rightsnational parksUS History

