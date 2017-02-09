Here Are All The Places To Get Cheap Pizza On National Pizza Day

Shutterstock

There are few foods better than pizza. Honestly, there’s no debate. Pizza has everything you would want in a food. It has bread (crust), sauce (tomato), meat (pepperoni) and vegetables (peppers, onions, mushrooms and whatever else you like). Also cheese, and cheese is the best.

It’s pretty much the most literal interpretation of the food pyramid ever. Don’t believe us? Grab a slice at the point (make sure you don’t rip it) and hold it up. It’s a pyramid of deliciousness. It’s so deserving of its own day that we celebrate this monument to human food achievement every year on February 9th.

Twitter was abuzz at the thought of free (or reasonably-prices) pizza for National Pizza Day: