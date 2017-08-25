Get Ready To Netflix And Chill With These Show-Themed Weed Strains

Netflix

Perhaps pivoting off of super secret metrics that indicate a lot of “baking and flaking” (people who get high while watching Will Arnett in Flaked) Netflix is getting into the designer weed business, engineering strains that match their most loved shows and also, Disjointed, the new one about Kathy Bates selling weed… because synergy.

Unfortunately, since marijuana is only legal or ‘look-the-other-wayable’ in a few states, this very unique marketing tool is only gettable (if you have a Medcard) at a West Hollywood pop-up event that’s going on over the weekend at Alternative Herbal Health Services, AKA the building that will be on the news for being surrounded by taco trucks.

According to Variety, three strains were inspired by Disjointed, which won’t mean too much to you since you probably haven’t seen it yet. Their names, however, are: The Omega Strain, Eve’s Bush, and Rutherford B. Haze. I wonder what their backstory is.

Here are the rest:

“Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later” gave rise to the Camp Firewood strain, “a very chill indica.” “Bojack Horseman” can be viewed while partaking in Prickly Muffin: “When you smoke this, it gets a little easier. But you gotta do it every day.” “Arrested Development” inspired Banana Stand Kush, recommended for a “big yellow joint,” and “Chelsea” birthed Vodkush, for the “advanced botanist.” Peyotea 73, an “uplifting sativa hybrid,” was created with “Grace and Frankie” in mind, and Sassafrass OG, with “the power of one thousand pug snorts,” is inspired by “Lady Dynamite.” The last three strains include Baka Bile, “to really ramp up your appetite” and from “Santa Clarita Diet”; “Poussey Riot,” “for kicking it with somebody, talking, making mad stupid jokes” from “Orange Is The New Black;” and “Moon 13,” “not too strong, so you can ‘keep your sanity, no robot friends required,’” from “Mystery Science Theater 3000.”

We can assume that there’s no Stranger Things strain because it’s a kid centric show but what about Friends From College edibles or some Black Mirror shwag weed that would make people super paranoid about using their devices, like they’ll think that they’re being recorded by their webcams. But the thing is, what if Netflix did record those people and then used that footage for the next season of Black Mirror? Or, now hear me out, what if…

Anyway, this all boils down to a creative publicity stunt that is getting the desired result (hello, there) and maybe it’ll allow a few people to really Netflix and chill over the weekend. There are worse things in the world of marketing. Coozies, for instance. Kinda makes you wonder why no one has done this kind of thing before. Missed opportunity with Breaking Bad, AMC. Missed opportunity.

(Via Variety)