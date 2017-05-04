For The Love Of God, Go Outside Once In A While

Lomography’s Affordable New Lens Set Will Fit Any Camera

05.04.17 53 mins ago

Unsplash

Everyone with an iphone and a selfie stick may feel like a photographer these days (yesterday, I captured a photo of my cat standing on two legs and I felt like an artistic genius). But if you’re actually serious about photography, you need a good camera, And with that, comes the need for high quality lenses. Which are really, really expensive. Art quality lenses can cost upwards of a thousand dollars. That’s why photographers are so jazzed about Lomography’s new Kickstarter campaign for their Neptune Convertible Art Lens System.

The trio of lenses (a 35mm f3.5, a 50mm f2.8, and an 80mm f4.0) are selling at an early Kickstarter price of only $599. Which may seem like a lot of money, but is a great deal for photogs. Lomography has already sold 218,000 dollars worth of the lenses. Way past their 100,000 dollar goal. The affordability mixed with the quality and versatility of the system has people really excited.

Lomography

