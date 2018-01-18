Tipping, as a practice, is probably one of the worst parts of being a food service worker. People subject you to their political opinions or just outright abuse you — simply because they can get away with it. Trust us, no one wants your Mr. Pink monologue.
Listen, Jack, I don’t need the whole spiel, just kick me five bucks because you’re eating in a country where this is how servers are traditionally compensated, cool?
Now a Department of Labor rule intended to allow employers to create “tip pools” so that tips are shared across the front and back of the house, as long as all the workers are paid minimum wage, may make the problem much worse. Because the current regulation, as structured, means that employers can also just pocket the tips if they feel like it.
To understand this rule, you need to understand the laws around tips in the US. Waitstaff are paid less in the US because they’re supposed to make up the difference (and more, supposedly) in tips. Every state has a different standard, but that’s how it works, generally. If waitstaff doesn’t make the minimum wage in tips, the restaurant makes up the difference.
What the Department of Labor wants to do is remove certain portions of the law to allow employers to require tip pools if they just pay that minimum wage up front, regardless of tips. Under the law, you’re not tipping your waiter: You’re tipping the business.
The push against this policy isn’t to condemn tip pooling out of hand. It’s fair to ask why the dishwashers and cooks don’t get tips too, of course. But, as critics have pointed out, there’s a giant problem with the regulation: The law, as is, places absolutely no requirement whatsoever that employers spend the tip pools on employees. They can just pocket the tips, legally, and there is nothing employees can do. Restaurant workers would potentially be out billions.
You might think that, surely, no restaurant would do this, but you’d be surprised. A study of workers in three major cities found that 12% of tipped employees had tips stolen from them, by their employers, at least once in a given year. Besides that, there’s the question of the social contract. Nobody gives a waiter a few bucks and tells them to ensure the CEO of the holding corporation that owns the subsidiary with a dozen different franchises gets it. And of course, there’s the fact that this law will benefit the President personally; after all, his holding company manages several restaurants and other businesses that work on tipped labor. If nothing else, it’s worth asking why suddenly the tip belongs to the CEO, not the worker.
(via Salon)
honestly, shit like this is why i always try to tip in cash instead of on the card…if they want or have to pool it, its up to the server
>And of course, there’s the fact that this law will benefit the President personally
Sure, the combined tips of all the servers in all his restaurants might pocket him an additional 500 dollars. Clearly that was the plan all along. Luckily we have the financial experts at Uproxx on the case!
Have you ever worked as a server? How poorly do you tip that you think $500 is all a restaurant full of servers makes?
Well gee, if the money he’s going to steal from low-wage hourly employees is but a paltry sum for a billionaire, then I guess it’s no big deal! Now, any thoughts on the policy itself, or was that your pathetic attempt to defend Trump when it comes to the indefensible?
@Mr. Bliss
As a conservative, he probably writes “GET A REAL JOB” in the tip line.
@Art Salmons it doesn’t take a financial expert to understand that this allows business owners to use tips to cover basic operating costs. Arguing that is just silly.
Apparently I’m supposed to believe that the President had nothing better to do, so he snuck over to the Department of Labor and secretly convinced them to draft a major new rule affecting all restaurants just so he personally could skim a few nickels off the top at the resort he personally owns.
Meanwhile back in reality, the DOW is at 26000, unemployment is at a 20 year low, US manufacturing investment is way up, and companies are bringing their offshore tax avoidance accounts back to the US. Since that’s all excellent financial news, of course the Uproxx Woke Comment Brigade have to ignore all that and focus on nonsense like this instead.
I feel sorry for whatever waiters you’ve been tipping.
“Apparently I’m supposed to believe that the President had nothing better to do”
Haha, come on man, at least try.
“could skim a few nickels off the top at the resort he personally owns.”
I don’t know where you got $500 from (and what period of time you think that relates to—a day? a year?), but this isn’t particularly difficult math. Assuming a rather conservative average tip rate of 10% of the bill price, pocketing those tips, all else equal, would be a 10% increase on sales. If you think a CEO isn’t looking to snap his fingers and increase sale revenue by 10%, then maybe you really believe the bullshit you’re spewing, along with trickle-down economics, and the fact that net neutrality can both not affect ISP polices and “stifle innovation” at the same time.
@Art Salmons
Trump’s done worse things for less money, like stealing from his own charitable foundation. Also as President, he doesn’t have to “secretly convince” anyone to do anything, DoL works for him so all he has to do is tell them to do something and they do it.
But you’re right, I doubt he did it for reasons of personal greed. As with most GOP policies, some higher-ups in the Trump Admin saw an opportunity to help rich people at the expense of working class people and they never pass up an opportunity to bend poor people over a barrel and fuck them to death to make rich people richer. So Trump’s probably cool with it, for no other reason than rich people benefit and poor people don’t. There’s personal greed, and then there’s just fucking over the poor to help the rich on purely philosophical grounds.
Tip in cash.
Icky, you’re not allowed to be right about anything.
A lot of people don’t carry cash anymore. No matter how many excuses you come up with, this is a heinous policy that will exclusively benefit rich people at the expense of blue collar workers.
@ak3647 so instead of whining about it, carry cash and use it to tip. There’s no excuse not to do that, either.
Ok, I’ll ask the asshole question: if you’re being paid minimum wage as a server, why then would tipping be necessary? You’re making the same dough as a fast-food worker, and no one’s tipping them, right? Tipping is supposed to make up the difference; well, under this law – there’s no difference to be made up. If there’s no tips, there’s no cash to be stolen from the servers because they’re already being compensated appropriately.
Out there for discussion…
I think you’ll find that rarely do fast food workers make the federal minimum wage anymore. Average wage at McDonalds is about $10 ($2.75 more than the federal minimum wage) an hour and their corporate policy is to pay at least $1 more per hour than the local minimum wage. Also, I’m pretty sure McDonalds employees don’t wait on you at the table and bring you refills, etc.
There’s no expected tipping at restaurants in Europe because their wait staff makes a fair, livable wage and that increased labor cost is built into the price of your food. However, this rule change doesn’t affect labor wages, now does it? All it does it fuck over the tipped workers. Are they gaining in wages what they lose from tips? Or are they just losing tips?
In my state, wait staff are paid $2.31 by the employer. They are expected to make up the rest in tips. If they do not make enough in tips to get them to the $7.25 federal minimum, then the restaurant must pay them enough to make it up. Employers do not like making up the rest, so the server is let go. Even if all the employees made $7.25, it’s still not enough to feed your kids on.
So making a fair, equitable wage like they do in Europe seems to be the burden of the restaurant (by virtue of what they pay their employees) and less so that of their patrons (not being expected to tip, but likely paying a somewhat higher price for their meal to cover that expense). Why wouldn’t that model translate here? If that “wage amount” were included in the cost of my meal, I’d likely not notice (or care) about it.
And Carbine (below) makes a point worthy of discussing: it’s conceiveable that servers can not report cash tips (pocketing that income) and receive the benefit of being “made whole” to the tune of an extra $5-$6 per hour through the responsibility of the employer….which screws the restaurant over. And if it’s happening with the regularity my food-service friends lead me to believe it is, it’s a fair argument as to why workers don’t want a change to the present system: they’d lose all that “grey” money in the process.
@bloojax You don’t even have to look at the “grey” money to see why servers would be against this. Tips are currently theirs, so they only stand to lose wages due to this policy.
I don’t think anyone is really against the idea of doing away with tipping in lieu of fair wages, but this policy does not do that unless businesses are required to disclose to the customer how their tips will be allocated.
The problem is that when you tip (in cash) it is not taxable. Servers make up to 20,000$ a year in non taxable income, and if you think they do show it on their income tax you are stupid. We pay twice, once on the tip and then again in tax to cover them. Keep it simple, pay a certain wage, and don’t take tips. Does a doctor who saves your life get a tip? A cop who catches a murder get a tip? Why tip a person who brought you food. If anything the tip should go to the cook.
Mr. Pink?
Why doesn’t the tip go to the farmer? Or to the truck driver who delivered the food to the restaurant? Why doesn’t the tip go to the bathroom attendant? Or a random neighbor? Or a tree outside?
I think the easiest answer here is that “tipping hasn’t been intrinsically built into those systems for hundreds of years.”
In my opinion, “because that’s the way we’ve always done it”/”because we’ve never done it that way” are very weak arguments for why one should/shouldn’t do something.