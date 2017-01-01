Smoke Weed And Help The Homeless

A Mystery Prankster Changed The Hollywood Sign To Reflect Marijuana’s Legal Status In California

01.01.17 28 mins ago

If you’re in Los Angeles, you were greeted by a change to one of the most iconic signs on the planet this New Year’s morning. Some unknown prankster managed to climb up and transform the Hollywood sign to reflect the new legal age for California and recreational marijuana usage.

For some, California legalizing marijuana was one of the positive results from Election 2016. That’s clearly where the mystery person or people found their inspiration to modify the Hollywood sign to read “Hollyweed” on New Year’s Day. It even has its own live stream on YouTube at the moment, likely counting down the moments until it changes back according to TMZ:

Cops say they’re gonna get their guy because there’s surveillance video. It looks like one man acting [alone] changed the most iconic image in Hollywood. We’re told he used a tarp to change the shape of the O’s.

