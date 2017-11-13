Chicago’s deep-dish pizza is that friend who can’t hit a bar without bruising some townie’s knuckles with his/her face. It’s a scrappy trouble maker. With its reordering of topping layers and the necessity of knife and fork to eat, it’s a troubling challenge to the contemporary pizza status quo. Deep Dish is just fine with that. While you are straight arming the people it riles up and assuring them all pizza is good pizza, Chicago-style is marching back and forth without a shirt screaming, “I’m number one!” and beating its chest in time to the Pat Benetar song some neighborhood boozer slapped on the jukebox.
And, if there is a pizza nemesis to dear Chicago deep dish it is the flexible pie of NYC. The pizza war between these two cities ebbs and flows in pointless, outraged waves. But the latest force to shift the tide came straight out of New York and not Chicago. Interesting. Eric Phillips, the press secretary for Bill de Blasio, the NYC mayor who shamed the city by not only admitting to eating pizza with a knife and fork but also defending it, opted to get a little extra during a recent visit to Chicago.
Phillips tweeted an image of a deep-dish pizza with the statement: “This is the best pizza in the United States and it’s not close.” What the what?
And, when he received some expected pushback, he didn’t back down an inch.
In 2013, Jon Stewart went on a now-famous deep dish pizza rant when it was suggested Chicago could best New York City in this arena. After calling it a casserole, he launched into an analogy. “You know the expression ‘there’s no such thing as bad sex or bad pizza’? Your pizza is like sex with a corpse made of sandpaper.” And, then he went on for another minute and a half. People on Twitter remember this fondly, and it is now a go-to when New Yorkers feel their pie has been wronged in favor of Chicago-style pie.
Well he tweeted it from Pequod’s so I’m on-board with this.
Pequods is very good
calling deep dish a pizza is like calling a 500 calorie coffee flavored beverage, candy in a cup, coffee. pizza Napolitano is true pizza. toppings have become acceptable but that tomato cheese casserole they call chicago pizza is too much.
You know what? Enjoy your casserole.
I cannot disagree with all the shaming on ‘Deep dish’ pizza. However, if you labeled it some other sort of food item, it is still awesome. All that said…I’d rather have a nice crisp Chicago style thin crust cut up into nice small squares. Nobody ever brings the thin crust style into the debate. That is better than the chewy greasy New York style.
You say greasy like it’s a bad thing. You cut me deep, Girthquake.
Pizza = Pizza.
I’ve never been to either Chicago or NY, so I have only the knockoff versions of either to reference so I’ll just say this:
The whole “It’s a casserole” argument sounds like NY knows the other is better and are trying to disqualify it on other grounds.
Why does this matter anyways? Just arguing who is number 2. Detroit has the best pizza hands down. Buddy’s would whip nyc and Chicago alone.
Legit, I only learned about Detroit pizza a couple years ago. Us West Coasters don’t see much of it, but Chicago and NY have a good showing.
Deep dish is an occasional treat that people in Chicago order when they have out-of-town guests, or like once every three months as a splurge when you remember when you haven’t had it in a while. And it’s delicious. We mostly just order square cut thing crust from local pizzerias. But I don’t get these people trying to discredit deep dish; like a bunch of cheese, sauce, and meat on a buttery crust is a legitimately bad pizza? You’re lying to yourself.
The correct argument is comparing New York thin slice to Chicago thin slice, and even Chicago thin slice is better, in my opinion. I even like that square Michigan Jet’s pizza stuff more than New York style (which, I mean, I will still eat if offered). I guess it’s all subjective, but quit trying to act like deep dish is a pile of hot garbage, you New York jabronis. You’re being ignorant.