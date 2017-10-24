Twitter is ablaze after the New York Times posted an ad for a yearlong travel journalist position. Every year, the paper publishes a list of “52 Places to Go,” and this year, it is hiring someone to go to every destination on the list and write about each place and every place along the way.

The paper is looking for one ambitious, adventurous writer for the dream job to, “turn their list into an itinerary.”

The NYT wants to hire a journalist to travel the world. Know anyone who might be interested? https://t.co/t4sTXMDEy0 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 24, 2017

The most amazing part of the job posting is that there are very minimal requirements:

Must have media experience.

Fluency in English.

Expertise in social media and facility with digital devices.

Has traveled to several destinations.

Have documented travel in writing, social media or elsewhere.

Can commit to a full year.

The requirements fit everyone from the local blogger to the professional journalist with years of experience, so it’s no wonder there have been so many applicants already.

In less than 24 hours, 2,400+ people have applied to that "Travel the world" NY Times job https://t.co/WQ7t3WhO4f — Gene Park (@GenePark) October 24, 2017

NYT Travel Editor Monica Drake said the paper is looking for the “unicorn who has it all” — because, let’s be real here, this job is something straight out of a fairy tale. Even current Times writers are thinking about switching gigs for this yearlong opportunity of a lifetime.

NYT dreams up a wild new travel writing job that I might just apply for — 52 times. https://t.co/lEPWNvUCaa — Jesse Pesta (@JessePesta) October 23, 2017

To apply (before I do), visit the New York Times Web site.