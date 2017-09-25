This BMX Rider Is Paving The Road So That Other Women Can Soar Over It

#Adventure
Brought To You By
Jose Cuervo

Who ever invented the phrase, “It’s as easy as riding a bike,” never tried to do a freestyle trick on a BMX course. That shit is hard. But that doesn’t mean they’d never seen BMX. Because they may have watched Nina Buitrago soar through the air on a BMX bike. She makes everything look effortlessly easy. Including the kind of tricks and jumps that would make most people run far, far away, the thought of broken bones, and bruised skin buzzing around their heads.

For an extreme rider like Buitrago, that’s part of the thrill. It’s not easy. BMX takes practice and skill and a whole lot of fearlessness. But once it’s a part of you, it’s downright addictive.

“The first moment I got on my own bike…that was when I realized, oh my gosh. I love this,” Buitrago says. “I don’t want it to end.”

That moment, when she first got on a BMX bike and took her first ride, was 17 years ago, and it hasn’t ended. In the interim, Nina Buitrago hasn’t just continued to ride, she’s become (almost unarguably) one of the best and probably most influential female BMX riders in the world. This was no easy feat. Especially considering that when she entered the sport, there were almost no women riding. It would take a lot of guts and passion to break into the male dominated world. Luckily, Buitrago had both in strides.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Adventure
TAGSACTION SPORTSadventureBMXNina BuitragoTomorrow is overrated

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 6 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP