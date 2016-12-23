As it stands, flying domestically is significantly easier than flying internationally. There’s no worry about making sure you have an up-to-date passport with a certain amount of blank pages left for stamping, or paying exorbitant prices for said passport. If you are driving a car around, you can be almost certain that you have the ability to walk into an airport, buy a ticket to a US location, and hop on a plane with no issues as far as identification goes.
But now, if you live in one of nine states, you might have to start worrying about additional identification to fly domestic starting in 2018. The following states, as it currently stands, do not fulfill the TSA’s (and by extension the federal governments) security standards for ID’s. They are:
- Kentucky
- Maine
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Montana
- Oklahoma
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- Washington
If you reside in any of the above states, when 2018 arrives you will either have to switch to a military ID, permanent resident card, or get a passport should you not have one handy already. There is a chance that these states could change their licenses to include anti-counterfeit protections and other required specifications, but that legislation takes time and might not be processed — even if the states wanted to — by a little over a year from now.
The TSA is giving people plenty of time to change their form of ID before they travel in 2018, as if anyone traveling this season has probably seen the signs alerting people of the impending rules.
However, there’s no way 2018 won’t have at least a dozen headlines about people from these areas of the US getting very confused about not being able to get through security with just a license. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!
(viaTIME)
So now to travel inside the country I live in, I need additional identification or a passport? Fuck off TSA
You know the TSA isn’t responsible for this, right? This is a consequence of the REAL ID Act of 2005. Implementation of phase 4 of the law is set to occur in 2018.
You realize that you need two forms of ID just to get a job, right?
It’s only because those states don’t care about the integrity of their IDs. Be upset that those state legislators slept on a 10 year project
@Fartakiss some of the lack of compliance is likely government inaction, but in the case of Minnesota, it’s due to concerns over how much data the federal government should be able to collect from a driver’s license application.
@Deathmasquered I live in PA. Gotten by with just my drivers license for decades.
@ak3647 ok my bad. Fuck the government then
Why is this ok to people? This very clearly could be used for abuse. Like, say, I don’t know, a dumbass orange skinned guy gets elected president and wants to use this a back door to ban all non citizens, specifically Mexicans or Muslims, from aircraft and trains. If I don’t need an ID to vote, I shouldn’t need a shit load of ID to fly
Regardless of the root cause, states have had a decade to figure this out
Since when don’t you need an ID to vote? And does PA not abide by the I-9 form for employment? I’m guessing you’ve had the same job for decades?
Also, two forms of ID hardly constitutes as a “shit load.” There are other, more upsetting and annoying things to be upset about.
Except that this can clearly be used for discrimination so no it’s worth being upset about
The state of Washington at least has Enhanced Driver’s licenses which require a passport to get and allow folks to cross the USA-Canada border without a passport and just their ID.
You don’t link anywhere to an article showing which states aren’t in compliance, but I’m pretty sure NY and NJ are not compliant as well.
They list the nine states in bullet point format in the article, there’s a picture of a TSA sign listing the states, and they link to a Time magazine article at the end that also lists the states. Que?
This seems like a pretty clear violation of the Privileges and Immunities clause of the US Constitution, which guarantees the freedom of travel between states.
There is a thing called a US passport card. It is actually meant for people crossing either the US-Canadian or the US-Mexico border, but it is also an acceptable ID for airline travel INSIDE the US – and INSIDE the USA only. I live in CA whose extension extends only to June 6, 2017 and I am quite sure the state of CA will completely botch it – if for no other reason than to be REAL ID compliant, the drivers license holder has to prove they are a legal resident of the state. I renewed my passport a bit early and got a passport card and had no troubles using it at LAX, John Wayne, McCarron, or Honolulu. Again, it is because I have oless than zero faith in CA to get t together in time.
[www.dhs.gov]