All The Food We’re Hyped To See At The Noods, Noods, Noods Fest

Food is a medium for creativity. Chefs across the nation are constantly finding new ways to reinvent and reimagine staple foods that can otherwise feel boring. The Noods, Noods, Noods Fest is aiming to do exactly that — with one of the most unlikely base foods: cup o’ noodles. Foodbeast is collaborating with NISSIN to host the event in Downtown Santa Ana, CA. on January 27, and the two are planning to bring together some of the area’s most inventive chefs to remix everyone’s favorite dorm room snack.

Sure, we’ve all done some creative things to ramen in our most dire of financial situations, but this festival features full-on concoctions created by real chefs in real restaurants. Among the most notable of the I-never-would-have-thought-to-do-that creations are:

Belly Bombz Kitchen Firecracker Chicken Ramen Quesadilla:

These are ramen infused crepes, with chicken, Belly Bombz “Firecracker” Sauce, cheddar cheese, green onion, and corn. Garnished with avocado crema, radishes, and cilantro.

Bruxie’s Kickin Kimchi Ramen Waffle:

A smoked pork belly & spiced ramen noodle “waffle” sandwich.