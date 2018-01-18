All The Food We’re Hyped To See At The Noods, Noods, Noods Fest

#Food
01.18.18 11 hours ago

Food is a medium for creativity. Chefs across the nation are constantly finding new ways to reinvent and reimagine staple foods that can otherwise feel boring. The Noods, Noods, Noods Fest is aiming to do exactly that — with one of the most unlikely base foods: cup o’ noodles. Foodbeast is collaborating with NISSIN to host the event in Downtown Santa Ana, CA. on January 27, and the two are planning to bring together some of the area’s most inventive chefs to remix everyone’s favorite dorm room snack.

Sure, we’ve all done some creative things to ramen in our most dire of financial situations, but this festival features full-on concoctions created by real chefs in real restaurants. Among the most notable of the I-never-would-have-thought-to-do-that creations are:

Belly Bombz Kitchen Firecracker Chicken Ramen Quesadilla:

These are ramen infused crepes, with chicken, Belly Bombz “Firecracker” Sauce, cheddar cheese, green onion, and corn. Garnished with avocado crema, radishes, and cilantro.

Bruxie’s Kickin Kimchi Ramen Waffle:

A smoked pork belly & spiced ramen noodle “waffle” sandwich.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Food
TAGSfestivalFOODfood festivalFOODBEASTNISSINthe original cup noodles

How Music Connects Us

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 3 days ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 7 days ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 1 week ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP