Today, January 14th, if you’re anywhere near Southern California, you’ll want to race to the Noods, Noods, Noods Festival in Orange County. The one day noodle and Asian fusion inspired festival promises to feature some of the craziest and most delicious food you can imagine! And we are absolutely drooling over the dishes.

The festival, in Santa Ana, California, has brought together some of the best chefs in the region to showcase their own twists on Asian comfort food. Among the lineup of foods, you’ll find Ramen with Tonkatsu style pork broth and crispy pork belly, pickled jalapeños and shallots, a Sushi Taco with a signature crispy seaweed shell, a Hawaiian Pineapple Teriyaki Burger, and a Jidori Chicken and Ramen Burrito.

And while it ALL looks delicious, we gathered together our absolute favorites that we can’t wait to try.