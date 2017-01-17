Getty Image

North Korea is known as “The Hermit Kingdom” for a reason. It’s a country that exists in isolation from Western culture and society. This includes TV, movies, social media and food. In state propaganda, North Korea is seen as a joy-filled land of smiling faces. In reality, there are reports of widespread state control, rolling-blackouts, and countless starving citizens.

When people manage to escape the regime, they are often thrust into a world that feels completely new. A world of unlimited possibilities (and newfound difficulties). For them, these possibilities now include foreign food.

The creators of this video wanted to give the participants a little taste of our most celebrated food culture: barbecue. They brought in a wide range of classics — pulled pork, brisket, ribs and all the sides. They also pulled sauces and dishes from the famous barbecue regions, including: Kansas City, Texas, Alabama and North Carolina (sadly, Memphis wasn’t available).