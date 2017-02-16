Shutterstock

It shouldn’t come as a shock that a hazelnut and chocolate paste you can spread on almost anything probably isn’t that great for your health. Nothing gets that creamy by chance. Last month, an intrepid Redditor found a graphic that German news source Welt ran breaking down the key ingredients of Nutella.

That Redditor decided to share the finding the English speaking world and the whole thing caught fire via Twitter (as things sometimes do). The revelation here is that although Nutella only has five ingredients, cocoa and hazelnut aren’t the biggest components. Not by a damn sight.