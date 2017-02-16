Calorie Diet | OFFLINE

This Graphic Of Nutella Ingredients Has The Whole World Rethinking Breakfast

02.16.17 5 mins ago

Shutterstock

It shouldn’t come as a shock that a hazelnut and chocolate paste you can spread on almost anything probably isn’t that great for your health. Nothing gets that creamy by chance. Last month, an intrepid Redditor found a graphic that German news source Welt ran breaking down the key ingredients of Nutella.

That Redditor decided to share the finding the English speaking world and the whole thing caught fire via Twitter (as things sometimes do). The revelation here is that although Nutella only has five ingredients, cocoa and hazelnut aren’t the biggest components. Not by a damn sight.

What Nutella is actually made of. from interestingasfuck

TAGSFOODhealthNUTELLARecipeREDDIT

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
The Story Behind The Farley-Spade Classic That Could’ve Been

The Story Behind The Farley-Spade Classic That Could’ve Been

02.15.17 1 day ago 36 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP