How To Eat Like A Pro | The Definitive Guide

A Completely Subjective Power Ranking Of Oreo Flavors Based On Their Weirdness

03.06.17 3 hours ago 4 Comments

Shutterstock

It’s National Oreo Day! And while I’m sure most of you are scrambling for a last minute card for the missus (How could you forget AGAIN, Bob? And I got you those hand made Oreo cuff links you wanted and EVERYTHING), here at Uproxx we’re musing over the absolutely crazy amount of flavors that Oreo has out on the market, and that’s not even counting all of the limited editions that have come and gone. (We’ll always pour one out for you, DQ Blizzard Creme and Strawberry Milkshake. You gave it your best shot, boys. You rest easy now. We’ll look in on the wife and kids here and there. Make sure Tommy knows how to throw a ball. Don’t you worry.).

So in honor of this great holiday (one that we’ll always say MERRY OREO DAY for; None of that PC “Happy Cookies” bullshit), we thought we’d rank the Oreo flavors from least weird to really, really weird. Not that we’re judging you if you’re into that kind of thing. If you’re okay with stool that’s bright pink, that’s entirely up to you and your God. And maybe your physician. We recommend calling a physician…

Around The Web

TAGSFOODOREO
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP