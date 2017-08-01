Outback Steakhouse Publicly Denies Being Controlled By A Satanic Cult

07.31.17 4 hours ago 4 Comments

Shutterstock

After a tweet reinvigorated the dormant conspiracy theory supposing that Outback Steakhouse was being controlled by a satanic cult due to a collection of their restaurants creating the image of a pentagram, the company released a much-needed public statement on the disturbingly delicious rumor.

“No plans, other than to bring bold steaks and Bloomin’ Onions to our guests!” The statement read. But that doesn’t truly answer the question. Does bringing bold steaks and Bloomin’ Onions to their guests fulfill some sort of prophecy? Is the prophecy to fill bellies with decent food at affordable prices? Why do they have multiple restaurant locations that, when looked at on a map, create a pentagram?

Let’s look at the tweet that sent shockwaves through the steak and potato community:

Which Outback responded to in kind:

Around The Web

TAGSIlluminatioutback steakhouseSATANIC CULTS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 14 hours ago 6 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 6 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 6 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP