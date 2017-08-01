Shutterstock

After a tweet reinvigorated the dormant conspiracy theory supposing that Outback Steakhouse was being controlled by a satanic cult due to a collection of their restaurants creating the image of a pentagram, the company released a much-needed public statement on the disturbingly delicious rumor.

“No plans, other than to bring bold steaks and Bloomin’ Onions to our guests!” The statement read. But that doesn’t truly answer the question. Does bringing bold steaks and Bloomin’ Onions to their guests fulfill some sort of prophecy? Is the prophecy to fill bellies with decent food at affordable prices? Why do they have multiple restaurant locations that, when looked at on a map, create a pentagram?

Let’s look at the tweet that sent shockwaves through the steak and potato community:

Wtf is Outback Steakhouse planning pic.twitter.com/l1CSafkdOK — balenci-who? aga ☭ (@eatmyaesthetics) July 27, 2017

Which Outback responded to in kind: