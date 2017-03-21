The Five-Minute Guide To Park City (Because Ski Season Ain’t Over Yet)

Nestled in Utah’s Wasatch Range, Park City is internationally known as a powder-filled winter playground and the home of Sundance. When the festival isn’t running, it’s one of America’s most popular destinations for a ski trip without the fuss (i.e. complicated travel logistics). Direct flights to Salt Lake City and a 40-minute drive to Park City means you can, for example, wake up in Portland or LA or Phoenix and be skiing in snowy Park City by lunch.
While a trip to Park City is worth planning well in advance, the aforementioned convenience factor makes it ideally suited for a spontaneous trip. And, with a ski season that lasts until mid April, you’ve still got plenty of time to squeeze in one last winter adventure before summer takes hold.
Wait! If you absolutely can’t make Park City within the next month, I recommend booking a trip for summer, when mountain biking tracks open up (you can still take the ski lifts), creeks are running, and the locals are at ease. Summer in a mountain town is an absolute joy and this is one of the best picks in the country for an adventurous mountain summer.
Join The Discussion: Log In With