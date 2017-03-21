The Five-Minute Guide To Park City (Because Ski Season Ain’t Over Yet)

Unsplash

Nestled in Utah’s Wasatch Range, Park City is internationally known as a powder-filled winter playground and the home of Sundance. When the festival isn’t running, it’s one of America’s most popular destinations for a ski trip without the fuss (i.e. complicated travel logistics). Direct flights to Salt Lake City and a 40-minute drive to Park City means you can, for example, wake up in Portland or LA or Phoenix and be skiing in snowy Park City by lunch.

While a trip to Park City is worth planning well in advance, the aforementioned convenience factor makes it ideally suited for a spontaneous trip. And, with a ski season that lasts until mid April, you’ve still got plenty of time to squeeze in one last winter adventure before summer takes hold.

— Trevor Morrow

Wait! If you absolutely can’t make Park City within the next month, I recommend booking a trip for summer, when mountain biking tracks open up (you can still take the ski lifts), creeks are running, and the locals are at ease. Summer in a mountain town is an absolute joy and this is one of the best picks in the country for an adventurous mountain summer.

— Steve Bramucci

