A Visual Tour Of All The Places Anthony Bourdain Visited On This Week’s ‘Parts Unknown’

#TV
05.08.17 1 hour ago

CNN

“For pure, unadulterated food porn, this is one of our more high-test offerings. Jamon, wild mushrooms, perfectly grilled turbot, the last squid of the season—everyday eating feels like one long bounce from one great little place to another.” – Bourdain on San Sebastian

It’s hard to argue the wonders of Spain and their foodways. Anthony Bourdain has been hitting San Sebastian since the first season of his first show, A Cook’s Tour, because goddamn does the food look amazing there. This week’s Parts Unknown sees Bourdain hitting some of his favorite old haunts with his favorite old Basque food allies.

San Sebastian has long been one of the great food centers of Europe. Their perfection of apple ciders, pintxos (small plates akin to tapas), all things seafood, and dino-sized steaks are just the tip of the culinary iceberg that is Basque cuisine. So let’s live vicariously for a moment with Bourdain, then plan for our own long, hot summer days eating our way through Basque country.

GANBARA

Mushrooms x yolk #sansebastian #ganbara #pinxtos

A post shared by Perenijs (@beatrijsperenijs) on

Ganbara serves Basque Pintxos. These are small plates of delectable local dishes like forest mushrooms with an egg yolk or sardines soaked in local olive oil or bites of freshly caught fish, grilled to perfection. And that’s just the beginning of a veritable smorgasbord of food. Pintxos spots like Ganbara are found all over San Sebastian, but this is probably the best among them.

