Horror Legend Guillermo del Toro’s New Tequila Is Too Cool To Ignore

There are a lot of celebrity liquor bottles out there. So many that it’s easy to get cynical about the whole thing. Typically, the move stinks of a rich celebrity making an easy grab for more cash. And, sure, that certainly is the case much of the time. But, sometimes a collaboration comes along that we just can’t ignore, tickling the cockles of our dark souls. Patrón’s new tequila is that bottle.

Horror legend Guillermo del Toro has teamed up with tequila giant Patrón for an extra añejo tequila for the ages. Del Toro who hails from Jalisco, Mexico — the home of tequila — wanted his brand of tequila to be more than just a bottle with his name on it. He spent time in Jalisco with the distillers until they arrived at the perfect tequila and then he started on the design of the bottle, packaging, and story. The end result is a haunting bottle that evokes the dark and tormented world del Toro captures in his films.