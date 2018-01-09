Celebrate The Return Of ‘Peaky Blinders’ By Making Our Steak & Ale Pie

A great meat pie is a delight — and far too unappreciated in the American culinary scene The meeting of soft and crumbly pastry with savory morsels of tender meat is a magical thing. The Peaky Blinders knew this. Savory pies have been the cornerstone of a great pub meal pretty much since pubs were a thing. You’d throw down a few pints of funky ale with a whisky or two and then devour a pie to soak up all that alcohol.
It’s a perfect culinary partnership that’s lasted for centuries.
With the return of Peaky Blinders to Netflix — one of the best binge watches available right now — we thought we’d indulge in some hardcore meat pie action. So get the bottles of whisky cracked open, chill that ale, and get ready to bake a hell of a pie.
Prep
I’ve spent my adult life married to a woman from Lancashire. That’s a part of England that takes their pies very, very seriously. The cornerstone of a great pie is the crust. It’s gotta be flaky, savory, and have a little crumble to it. Yes, you read that right, it has to be flaky and crumbly. That means you need a balance of butter, lard, and flour.
I use two cups of flour, a large pinch of salt, and about 4 ounces each of unsalted butter and rendered pork lard. You basically mush the fat into the flour and add drops of water until a dough forms. Chill the dough for at least an hour. Done.
By “mush the fat into the flour” do you literally mean that? I’m really bad at baking and part of it is the whole fat to flour part. Is it just that simple?