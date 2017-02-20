Ranking The 5 Most Outrageous Fast Food Items of All Time

Oreo Takes On Easter With A New Flavor To Delight And Disgust Us All

For most of its existence, the Oreo only came in a few different versions. There was the regular Oreo (vanilla cream frosting nestled between two thin chocolate cookies). Then came the double stuff (a bit more frosting). And then… everything went off the rails. In recent years, the folks at Nabisco have rolled out such strange flavors as Swedish Fish, Banana Split, Birthday Cake, and even Candy Corn. It was only a matter of time before the company set it’s sights on Easter.

According to a recent post from TheJunkFoodAisle on Instagram, Oreo’s newest flavor creation is Peeps. Yes, Peeps. You know, those strange, marshmallow-centric, neon bird-shaped treats that seem to take over the candy section of your local supermarket every Spring.

This brings us to a very important question: does anyone actually like Peeps or do we just tolerate them? Who is buying all the Peeps?

