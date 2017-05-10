Pepsi/Uproxx

When you were young, were you the type of kid who grabbed for an Atomic Fireball instead of a lame, regular gumball? As an adult, do you prefer shots of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky instead of plain old Jameson, Jack Daniel’s, or Jim Beam? If you answered yes to any of these questions, Pepsi’s newest flavor is right up your alley. Your taste buds are about to get burned out of your mouth, because Pepsi just launched a cinnamon-flavored cola called Pepsi Fire.

According to The Street, Pepsi Fire isn’t just internet hearsay, it’s a real product that’s only currently available in Slurpee form at a handful of 7-Eleven stores in Michigan. But, even though it hasn’t really been launched yet in the US, cans of Pepsi Fire have already hit shelves in Thailand, Mexico, The Philippines, Vietnam, and a few other countries. There’s been no formal announcement of when we should prepare our palates for this spicy cola, but all signs are pointing to the soda arriving in the US in late 2017.

The burning beverage has already made an impact on social media with Instagram and Facebook users spotting it in the wild: