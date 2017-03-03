Shutterstock

There’s one thing that needs to be said before we get into this story: Fuck cancer. Fuck cancer hard. That’s not just an academic “fuck cancer” for solidarity points, either. Here at UPROXX, we’ve recently lost one of our own — beloved CTO Jerry Thompson — to the monster, and it’s been really hard to reconcile how someone so wonderful and so healthy could have been taken from us with no warning and no reason. But cancer doesn’t discriminate. And a heartbreaking essay that appeared in The New York Times‘ Modern Love column today is a painful reminder of the aftermath of its horrors.

The post, entitled “You May Want to Marry My Husband,” was penned by beloved author Amy Krouse Rosenthal, who is dying of ovarian cancer. Krouse Rosenthal opens the post by discussing her current state — she’s on morphine, can’t eat cheeseburgers anymore, and is prone to “micronaps” which “whisk her away” from consciousness without warning — and delving into how she and her husband, whom she loves more than anything and will soon be leaving behind, found out about her diagnosis.

Want to hear a sick joke? A husband and wife walk into the emergency room in the late evening on Sept. 5, 2015. A few hours and tests later, the doctor clarifies that the unusual pain the wife is feeling on her right side isn’t the no-biggie appendicitis they suspected but rather ovarian cancer. As the couple head home in the early morning of Sept. 6, somehow through the foggy shock of it all, they make the connection that today, the day they learned what had been festering, is also the day they would have officially kicked off their empty-nestering. The youngest of their three children had just left for college.

Krouse Rosenthal has been married to her husband for 26 years. She’d planned, she writes, to be married to him for 26 more. Unfortunately, she says, cancer had other ideas. That’s when the author’s prose veers away from her illness and into new and unfamiliar territory — a love letter to the man she can’t bear to say goodbye to written in the style of a personals ad imploring other women to marry her husband, Jason Brian Rosenthal, once Krouse Rosenthal is gone.