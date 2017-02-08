People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, better known as PETA, is the single largest animal rights group in the world. It’s hardly surprising — given their efforts to remain in the public eye — that they’ve amassed more than five million members and supporters. As famous as they are for getting celebs to declare they’d rather go naked than wear fur as they are for eye catching protests featuring naked people covered in blood (they get a lot of press with their savvy use of nudity), the controversial organization has re-entered the public eye with a new video targeting the concept of outdoor dogs.

The legitimately heart breaking video (it’s seriously in Sarah McLachlan and the ASPCA territory) features neglected dogs left chained in the yard in all sort of conditions. One has an open wound, another hides under the overhang of a shelter while rain drips on its soaked little face, and others tremble as they stare into the camera. Over these images, celebrities voice the thoughts of these dogs. “When you first got me, did you know you were going to chain me up and leave me outside even in the cold and snow? Did you know that you would never even touch me even when all I wanted was to be petted?” Damn, Bane, you’re making us feel horrible.