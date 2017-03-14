Celebrate Pi Day With These Incredible Food Deals

Shutterstock

Flip to any date on your calendar and you’re pretty much guaranteed that someone, somewhere is celebrating a strange (likely food related) holiday. As Americans, we love having a reason to celebrate. This is especially true when the date itself is a reference to something that we enjoy. Examples include: April 20th (also known as 420, the police code for smoking weed) and May 4th (people say “May the 4th be with you” in reference to Star Wars). March 14th is one of those days. It’s called Pi Day in reference to the mathematical constant Pi (3.14…etc).

Even though a never-ending, never-repeating decimal doesn’t seem super accessible, people celebrate the date by gorging on pizza and pie, so it’s a freaking slam dunk. These are some of the best deals you’ll find from sea to shining sea:

Pieology

Pizza chain Pieology is offering customizable pizzas for only $3.14 to celebrate Pi Day. But, don’t think for a second that you can just pop in and get a crazy cheap pizza. You first need to sign up for the restaurant’s “Pie Life” email list. After you sign up, they’ll email you the offer. Otherwise, you can just go ahead and pay full price like some kind of chump.

Whole Foods

The supermarket chain is offering $3.14 off large pies and take-and-bake pizzas. What pies and pizzas that are available depends on which Whole Foods you visit.

Your Pie

For the 9th year in a row, Your Pie is offering deals for Pi Day. You can get $3.14 pizzas, $3.14 pints and $3.14 combo meals at any of the Your Pie locations in 14 states.

Blaze Pizza

The Pasadena, California-based pizza chain is celebrating Pi Day with a cheap pizza deal. You can get one of their famous custom-built pizzas for only $3.14 dollars each (this pizza is normally $8). This deal is only available on Pi Day and isn’t available at the Disney Springs, Houston Airport, and Staples Center locations.

Pi Pizzeria

There might be no better place to celebrate Pi Day than a pizzeria that named for Pi. Stop in on March 14th and buy one large pizza and get a second pizza (of equal or lesser value) for $3.14. But, that’s not all. They will also be serving $3.14 drafts of Schlafly Pi Common beer all day and if you were born on Pi Day, you get a free large pizza.