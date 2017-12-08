Rejoice! Neapolitan Pizza Is Officially On The UNESCO List

Pizza is an indelible part of the human culinary experience. It’s one the most versatile foods on earth. The base of risen bread, tomato, and cheese has a million variables when it comes to toppings. And, yes, pineapple is one of those options.

In fact, pizza is so important that the people of Italy petitioned UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage department to recognize and celebrate Neapolitan Pizza and the people who make it. Pizza now joins the greats like Belgian beers and Chinese Shadow Puppetry under the protection of UNESCO.

The people of Italy collected over two million signatures to get the pizza of Naples on the list this year. Which is an amazing feat in-and-of-itself. We can’t remember the last time two million Americans ever agreed on anything pizza related.

