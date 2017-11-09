Why The WaPo’s Viral ‘Stop Traveling’ Op Ed Totally Misses The Point

Uproxx

On November 2, the Washington Post published an opinion piece by MacArthur “Genius Grant” winner Jack Miles. In it, Miles lays out his reasons why we all need to “stop traveling” ASAP in order to save the environment. The editorial is well reasoned, and it’s tough to argue with the environmental implications of our continued air travel obsession. Still, Miles made a massive, sweeping statement, and those statements are meant to be unpacked, argued over, and wrestled with.

Since I took particular issue with the piece, I’m here for some unpacking:

Things Miles got very right:

The world has three years to “bend the emissions curve downward“, according to including former UN climate chief Christiana Figueres and Hans Joachim Schellnhuber of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. That’s…um… a big deal.

Flights are exceedingly impactful on the environment. As Miles states, “…Nothing that we do pumps carbon dioxide into the atmosphere faster than air travel. Cancel a couple long flights, and you can halve your carbon footprint. Schedule a couple, and you can double or triple it.”

But as convincing as the environmental talk was, what was left out gave me pause:

Look, obviously this struck a chord with me. I’ve made my career encouraging people to travel. But the real reason I don’t like it is that it continues the green trend of putting the onus on individuals, rather than corporations or the US Government. I’m also not a fan of Baby Boomers — a generation that wrecked the environment at a previously unheard of pace and scale — exhorting youngsters to stop certain behaviors without at least saying, “We were bad; Do better than us!” (I call this the Al Gore corollary, because An Inconvenient Truth suffers from this same problem.)

Worst of all is this headline:

I am an editor at a website that relies on “virality” to meet pageview goals. So trust me: I get the need for splashy headlines. But considering all those other issues, this is insanely eye roll-inducing. Stop it WaPo. Stop it Jack Miles.