A Pluz-Size Model Confronted The Man Who Mocked Her Body While Flying

Life & Culture Editor
07.03.17 3 Comments

Shutterstock/UPROXX/YouTube

When Natalie Hage boarded her flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last week, she was already prepared for all the interminable discomforts of “flying while fat.” She knew that the seats would be small (Hage had done research on which airline would give her the most legroom) and that the people around her might not be happy about her size. What she didn’t expect was the guy next to her actively texting about how fat she was to a friend (she wasn’t snooping, we all know how airplane sightlines work). So she confronted him about it, just to let him know that if he didn’t have anything nice to text perhaps he could just put his phone into airplane mode and enjoy the view from the window.

According to an Instagram post Hage made about the incident (since gone viral), the dude assigned to fly next to her started acting out of sorts as soon as she sat down in the middle seat of the exit row.

From her recounting:

i paid almost $70 extra for this seat i’m in because i know i need a little extra leg room. i’m extremely flight anxious but there were only middle seats available so i had to take what i could get. as soon as i sat down, the gentleman on my left began LOUDLY huffing, sighing, and readjusting himself in his seat. i see him furiously texting and then purposefully turning the phone away from me. so, naturally next time he texts, i take a look. & the texts were about me and i’m almost positive he took photos of me.

And the texts were incredibly mean, and focused on Hage’s size. The guy wrote that he had had to squash himself against the window and would be leaving a neck mark. Then, when the person he was texting joked that she hoped Hage hadn’t eaten Mexican he wrote back “I think she ate a Mexican” before jovially taking up both armrests (which you’re not supposed to do! Everyone knows that the middle person gets both!) and continuing to pen missives about how the plane might not be able to take off with Hage on board.

Around The Web

TAGSactivismairplanesBODIESbody positivityBODY SHAMINGTRAVEL

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 3 days ago 13 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 4 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 5 days ago
Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

06.28.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP