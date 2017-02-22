Shutterstock

“What a time to be alive.” Somebody famous said that, right? Or maybe it was from The Simpsons. It doesn’t really matter. We’re living in a magical time for food fans. Even more magical for fans of strange foods. In recent months, we have been given the gift of the Naked Chicken Chalupa, Twinkies ice cream, Peeps Oreos, and even Girl Scout Cookies Cereal.

The most recent addition to the wild world of odd food mashups is the newly opened Pop-Tart Café. Yes, it’s a restaurant that only serves Pop-Tart-centric food. You know, that frosting-covered, sometimes fruit-filled breakfast pastry that was (and still might be) the go-to breakfast treat of your childhood.

The Pop-up, which took over the Kellogg’s Cereal Café in Times Square, will be open until February 26th. Proving that breakfast is by far the best meal, Kellogg’s decided to take some diner staples and pretty much Pop-Tartify them. If you order a pizza at this café, don’t expect it to be covered in tomato sauce and mozzarella. You’re getting strawberry and frosting instead. Which, to be honest, sounds much more palatable than Pop-Tarts covered in sauce and mozzarella cheese.

“By reimagining recipes we know our fans love, we’re proving that there’s no limit to enjoying the toaster pastries,” Angela Gusse, Pop-Tarts Director of Marketing said in a press release. “Pop-Tarts Café is an exciting dining experience that showcases the best ways to play with food – we can’t wait to see fans’ reactions.”

What should you order to get started? Obviously “Birthday Fiesta Nachos.” And don’t be surprised when your “nachos” are actually Frosted Confetti Cupcake Pop-Tarts topped with strawberry sauce, more frosting, mint, sprinkles, and a birthday candle. On second thought, you probably shouldn’t even order these if it isn’t your birthday.