Shutterstock

Whether or not porn is your jam, you’re probably curious about it. And you’re probably also curious about what others are curious about on the site, so to speak. It’s hard not to wonder just what people want to see when they log in.

Luckily for the non-indulgers there is the annual Pornhub State of the Union, which reports viewership trends in the United States, and the 2017 reports has just come (*giggle*) out, revealing the most searched terms state by state.