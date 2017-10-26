The Case For Spending Your Grad Money On Travel And Nothing Else

Cassidy Allen

A few weeks after graduation, the gifts started to slow down and the freshness of being a recent college grad started to wear off. My “Congrats Grad” balloon sat in a corner, nearly deflated and despite having a degree in hand, there’s still one thing I didn’t have: A job. Typical recent graduate struggle right?

As I continued my job hunt I decided, “Well, once I get a job I’ll just use my graduation money to buy work clothes.”

A mixture of cash and checks amounted to $890 of what I called my “grad stash.” Day after day I’d go to my stash and smile at “all” that money I had, imagining the cute work clothes I would buy. Then one day my whole perspective flipped when I stumbled across a single tweet:

Cassidy Allen

Since I started learning Spanish in 8th grade, I’ve been obsessed with speaking it and trying to become fluent. So when I saw that tweet, I knew I had to look into it more. Now you might wonder: “Why didn’t you just study abroad in college?” Trust me, I so badly wanted to, but it was too damn expensive and there’s no way I was taking out another loan for it.

After I saw the tweet, I contacted the girl who wrote it and she had nothing but great things to say about her experience. I started doing my own research and found that the United Nations ranks Nicaragua as the second safest country in Latin America.

“Oh bet,” I thought to myself. That was literally all I needed to know and I was sold. I decided to do a home stay for a week which included classes, three meals a day, and activities for only $390 US dollars.