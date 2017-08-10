Why You Should Avoid The Lump Sum If You Hit The Powerball

This weekend, lottery fever descends yet again on America. While it’s no billion-dollar Powerball jackpot, the combined $735 million jackpots are turning heads. So, as this weekend’s drawing nears, here’s what you need to know:
First of all, the hope of hitting both jackpots is, how do we put this politely, excessively optimistic. According to the Mega Millions official site, your odds of winning the full bank on just that prize is 1 in 258,890,850. Allstate’s actuarial team found the odds of hitting both are about 1 in 75 quadrillion. So, perhaps just put your money on one, although we suppose if you’re going to gamble, go all the way.
If you do beat the odds and win one (or both), though, trust the experts and take the annuity, where you’re paid the prize over thirty years in steadily increasing installments. You see, if you hit the numbers and pick the lump sum, you get the “cash value,” a substantially lower $238 million. And that comes with a large tax bite, as lottery winnings are taxable income, so you’ll owe the government 39.5% of that, 25% of which it takes right off the top. Then there are state taxes, which will probably bite another 10%. So really you’d be collecting a mere $119 million.
$119 mil? What is that!? Is it even worth bothering at that point? Fine… maybe. But still, grab the annuity.
(via CNBC)
With the annuity you pay income tax every year and run the risk of not getting that money. Illinois has had a lot of trouble paying out winners. Always go for the lump sum.
Yeah, listen to this guy! Or even better, just take your winnings as scratch-off tickets! Or boats! Or invest your winnings in leasing a lot of cars! At 1,000,000 Beanie Babies! Do anything but the objectively superior fiduciary option of taking the annuity!
You can’t make the assertion that you go with the annuity without providing the amount you would take home if you took it. What is the total take home when you factor in the taxes each year plus the diminishing amount received due to inflation?
If you take annuity you risk being cut off. When a budget crisis hits the first thing that gets halted is lotto payouts. Quick google search turns up numerous examples of this.
Lump sum with just decent investment return will provide a higher return over time than the annuity.