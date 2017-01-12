Inspiring Teacher Makes The Scariest Math Fun

Get In Shape Now By Preparing For The Imminent Zombie Apocalypse

#Zombies
01.12.17 50 mins ago

AMC

These are terrifying times. Our country is going through a huge transition of power and everyone is scared that their rights are going to be taken away, or that we’ll go to war. Both are pretty scary propositions, I’ll grant you.

But in our worries about the future of our nation, we’ve completely overlooked THE MOST IMPORTANT THREAT OF ALL. Because the biggest danger to our nation isn’t Donald Trump, or Russia, or immigration, or lack of healthcare, or basic human rights being taken away. No.

It’s zombies. And until we wake up and smell the undead flesh that will soon be amassing in hordes to consume us, we’ll continue to be woefully underprepared for the biggest threat to not only face all of humanity. But don’t panic just yet, you can survive this. If I’ve learned anything from zombie movies, TV, and books, it’s that if you have the necessary skills you can beat the ridiculous odds. (Unless you’re not hot. Sadly, you need to be attractive or you’re definitely going to die).

If you want to thrive in out post-apocalyptic future, you’re going to have to get in shape. Here are the physical skills we should run not walk to our local gyms to perfect (And let’s face it we should practice running anyway).

TOPICS#Zombies
TAGSAPOCALYPSEfitnesshealthZombies

Around The Web

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 50 mins ago
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 4 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP