Unsplash

Whether you are a football fan or not, everyone is at least a little interested in the notoriously creative commercials.This year was the year of political agendas and an emphasis on important social issues that are affecting our very own people.

These messages were not limited to a few-hour-long–chicken-wing-where’s-the-bleu-cheese-ew-bleu-cheese-is-gross-dude social gathering, either. Instead, these messages are beginning to drip into our everyday lives. It’s difficult to stay uninformed and blind in a culture that is being so heavily affected by its own people in power.

One restaurant in Brooklyn, New York is making its customers more aware of exactly what their business is made up of: Immigrants.