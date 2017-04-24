Milan Bolden-Morris is a 17-year-old high school senior at Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida. She is on her way to playing Division I basketball at Boston College this fall with a full scholarship and, like many high school seniors, attended her school’s prom last weekend. However, rather than your typical sequined, floor-length, gown, Milan chose to sport a one-of-a-kind dress featuring a powerful, show-stopping message.

Mr. & Mrs. Spliff 😂❤️ Thank you Cry for taking me 😘 Everyone looked so beautiful last night. @terrencetorrence A post shared by Mimi 💖🏀 (@_milan23_) on Apr 22, 2017 at 10:36am PDT

The idea for the dress was conceived over a year ago and ultimately came to feature the faces of black men, women, and children who’ve lost their lives at the hands of police. It was designed by Terrence Torrence, a family friend of Milan’s. Torrence told Buzzfeed he met with Milan and her mom before declaring, “God was just like, she’s the girl for the dress.” And it appears Milan agreed. The teen ditched what she had originally planned on wearing in favor of the statement piece and proudly posted photos on social media.