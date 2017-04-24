Rappers Speaking Out For Black Lives Matter

This High School Student Used Her Prom Dress To Make A Statement About Police Brutality

04.24.17 26 mins ago

Milan Bolden-Morris is a 17-year-old high school senior at Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Florida. She is on her way to playing Division I basketball at Boston College this fall with a full scholarship and, like many high school seniors, attended her school’s prom last weekend. However, rather than your typical sequined, floor-length, gown, Milan chose to sport a one-of-a-kind dress featuring a powerful, show-stopping message.

The idea for the dress was conceived over a year ago and ultimately came to feature the faces of black men, women, and children who’ve lost their lives at the hands of police. It was designed by Terrence Torrence, a family friend of Milan’s. Torrence told Buzzfeed he met with Milan and her mom before declaring, “God was just like, she’s the girl for the dress.” And it appears Milan agreed. The teen ditched what she had originally planned on wearing in favor of the statement piece and proudly posted photos on social media.

✊🏾 #terrencetorrence✂️

A post shared by Terrence Torrence (@terrencetorrence) on

Black Lives Matter Milan Bolden-Morris police brutality PROM statement pieces the power of activism

