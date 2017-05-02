‘Tripping Balls’ May Be The Next Great Depression Treatment

Shutterstock/UPROXX

As anyone who’s suffered from depression knows, finding a treatment that works — whether that be therapy, medication, or a combination of the two — is an arduous process that often feels just as bad as the symptoms of the disorder itself. In short: Depression sucks and the treatments we currently have aren’t nearly as perfect as commercials for Zoloft would have you believe. But there’s some good news: We now have evidence that psychedelic substances including ayahuasca and magic mushrooms may hold the key to alleviating the symptoms.

Discover Magazine reports that at the recently-held Psychedelic Science conference, two studies provided significant evidence that taking a drug-induced trip into one’s mind may hold the key to relieving those living with depression of their symptoms. The first study, conducted in Brazil, was a follow-up to a 2015 study investigating whether ayahuasca could mitigate the effects of depression long term. While the original study was promising, its author noted that a major problem was the lack of a placebo. And because all participants received an actual dose of the substance, it was impossible to tell who was benefitting from the treatment and who was just feeling better because they believed they were.

The new study changed that. In fact, all 35 people involved in the study (all of whom had tried two or more traditional medications), were reported to feel better the next day, regardless of whether they took actual ayahuasca or “an inert bitter brew” that not only tasted bad but also did absolutely nothing.