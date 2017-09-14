All The Pumpkin Beers Actually Worth Trying This Fall

#Drinks #Alcohol #Beer #Food
09.14.17 50 mins ago

Shutterstock/Uproxx

We know what you’re thinking, “Pumpkin beers are everything that’s wrong with the beer industry!” These gimmicky, seasonal brews arrive at the end of August like a terrible beacon, warning you that it’s time to put away your board shorts because summer is officially over. Part of the hatred of these often-cloyingly sweet, overly pumpkin-fied ales is because they are merely one of a billion pumpkin spice flavored products that flood the market beginning in mid-August every year. There’s pumpkin spice Frappuccinos, air fresheners, humus, and even chewing gum (f*ck off, food industry).

With this over-saturation of pumpkin spice, it’s no surprise that many beer fans try to steer clear of pumpkin ales. But, if they do, they’re missing out on some surprisingly well-rounded, delicious beers. Check our list of highlights below:

Cambridge Brewing Great Pumpkin Ale

This might be the best, most drinkable pumpkin ales on the market. At 4.4% alcohol, it’s technically a session beer. So you can drink a few and not feel too bad about it. Only available in the fall, Cambridge’s take on the classic pumpkin ale is also one of the most beloved by fans. The beer gets its flavor from sugar pumpkins, sourced from two local farms, as well as Massachusetts barley.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drinks#Alcohol#Beer#Food
TAGSAlcoholBEERDRINKSFALLFOODlifePUMPKINpumpkin beer

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP