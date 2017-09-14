Shutterstock/Uproxx

We know what you’re thinking, “Pumpkin beers are everything that’s wrong with the beer industry!” These gimmicky, seasonal brews arrive at the end of August like a terrible beacon, warning you that it’s time to put away your board shorts because summer is officially over. Part of the hatred of these often-cloyingly sweet, overly pumpkin-fied ales is because they are merely one of a billion pumpkin spice flavored products that flood the market beginning in mid-August every year. There’s pumpkin spice Frappuccinos, air fresheners, humus, and even chewing gum (f*ck off, food industry).

With this over-saturation of pumpkin spice, it’s no surprise that many beer fans try to steer clear of pumpkin ales. But, if they do, they’re missing out on some surprisingly well-rounded, delicious beers. Check our list of highlights below:

Cambridge Brewing Great Pumpkin Ale

This might be the best, most drinkable pumpkin ales on the market. At 4.4% alcohol, it’s technically a session beer. So you can drink a few and not feel too bad about it. Only available in the fall, Cambridge’s take on the classic pumpkin ale is also one of the most beloved by fans. The beer gets its flavor from sugar pumpkins, sourced from two local farms, as well as Massachusetts barley.