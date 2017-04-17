Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sometimes you have to work your way up from the bottom. And, sometimes you have a fight even to get in at the bottom. Chef Ted Montoya’s story starts with his pursuit of a humble dishwasher’s gig in his local neighborhood hangout when he was still in high school. He was unsure of his path at the time. But, once he scored a spot in a kitchen, he never looked back. Montoya cut his teeth in the food truck world and now his take on Chicano cuisine has positioned him to take the brick and mortar food world by storm.

A teenaged Ted Montoya knew he needed a get out in the great wide world and he saw his opportunity for autonomy in washing dishes. He applied at a restaurant near his house but then he didn’t hear anything for almost a month. Finally, while walking back home from school one day, Montoya had had enough. So, he grabbed the help wanted sign out of the grass in front of the restaurant and took it to the restaurant’s boss. He told him, “Listen man, you don’t need this sign anymore … I told you, I’ll help you!” He was hired on the spot.