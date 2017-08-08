Learning To Live In The Moment In The Seat Of A Gas-Powered Go Kart

Shutterstock

I’ve never considered myself to be a racing fan. Like most sports, I appreciated the skill required from afar, but never felt drawn to it as a spectator. Even while attending the inaugural weekend of the F1 races when a track opened up in the southeast corner of Austin, Texas, I enjoyed watching the finely-tuned cars fly by in brightly colored blurs, but never really cared who won.

And yet, when the opportunity came up to take part in a kart race as part of a promotional tie-in for the Ryan Reynolds/Samuel L. Jackson movie The Hitman’s Bodyguard, I found myself hyped. Set up by Fons PR — a company known for immersive, experiential press days that ranged from whole hog roasts, paintball matches, and satanic-themed escape rooms — the event was sure to be fun, regardless of my own personal interests.

Once I’d signed up, I was under the impression it was going to be a simple go-kart race, cruising around a circular track in a glorified riding lawnmower — the amateur racing-equivalent to bowling with bumpers lining the gutters. Once I arrived at the Driveway Austin Motorsports track, however, it was clear that this was not going to be the case. After getting the necessary info from my driver’s license and signing off on a release form (an unusual requirement for any press event), I was told to sit down for a 20 minute briefing and tutorial.

The first thing that was made abundantly clear was that this was not bumper cars, it was an event to be taken seriously. The hosts explained that race followed the rules set by F1, then showed a video tutorial accompanied by a lecture. The whole session covered how to enter and exit the vehicles, the different flags and what they mean, and a detailed overhead map of the track — complete with the route to follow to increase your chances for winning. At the end, they added one specific disclaimer: If someone lost a race and then blamed the kart they were driving, a track employee would race in it. If they didn’t win, your race was free. If they did, your race cost double.

Following the tutorial, we went out to the track to start the race, and I really started to realize how out of my depth I was. First off, I was one a few attendees who borrowed one of the helmets kept on-hand. The racers I’d be up against brought their own helmets. Some brought racing gloves, seat liners, and whole outfits. I was a first-timer in a sea of seasoned professionals.

Even worse, I’ve never been one for speed, period. I avoid driving on interstates at all cost, always adhere to the speed limit, and am 100% used to people passing me on the road. Even in the slow lane. For added context, I also drive a 2004 Buick that I inherited from my grandmother-in-law, which I named Blanche. This is very “on brand” for my personal driving habits.

Then, before the race even started, I ended up burning my arm on the motor, located just behind the seat to the right, despite the fact it was one of the first things covered in our tutorial. Also, this seems like a good time to mention that I’d managed to miss my turn when I was driving to the track. Suffice to say, none of this was going well.