Meet The Cyclist Who’s Riding Through Every Country In The Americas

People travel in all different types of ways. Some enjoy all-inclusive resorts where the piña coladas flow, while others enjoy living off a set of essentials in a precisely packed backpack. Radu Paltineanu, however, prefers to endure the elements on his bicycle. The Romanian has spent years pedaling and hitchhiking — two forms of transportation people tend to avoid for safety reasons and the high level of inconvenience.
I had the chance to speak with Paltineanu about his most recent expedition — cycling from Alaska to the tip of Argentina. He was able to have a leisurely conversation with me while touring the diverse beauty of Brazil. I was left jealous for so many reasons:
Deşi nu am avansat decât 122 de km, în ultimele 4 zile am avut de urcat peste 6500 de m. A fost una din cele mai lungi urcări de până acum (mă aşteaptă multe altele când revin pe coasta de vest în Ecuador). Din Bucaramanga unde în miezul zilei temperatura depăseşte 35°C, pe platoul andin la peste 3300 de m se lasă cu frig bine, mai ales după apus. Aş spune că a fost o pauză bine meritată de la caniculă. De aici mai am doar 80 de km pâna la granița cu Venezuela, țara cu numărul 12 a expediției #cycletheamericas .
Join The Discussion: Log In With